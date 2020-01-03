Budah takes a test that could predict a future cardiac event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Coronary Calcium Scan measures the amount of plaque buildup in your arteries and provides a percentage score that is one of the most accurate predictors of a future cardiac event, especially a heart attack or stroke.

It only takes 15 minutes and is a simple, non-invasive CT scan.

Budah went to the Heart Center at St. Mark's Hospital to take the test.

Dr. Andrew Behunin, a cardiologist, says it's recommended that people 35 or older with a family history of heart disease get one of the scans.

Risk factors for others to get one of the scans include:

Obesity

Diabetes

High cholesterol

Hypertension

Smoking

Anyone looking for peace of min about heart disease can be scanned

The scan only costs $69 and your insurance won't be billed.

For more information please visit: 15MinuteHeartScan.com.