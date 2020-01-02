× Victim identified, statement from family released after fatal skiing accident in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a California man who died in a skiing accident Tuesday in Park City.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Charlie Noxon of Los Angeles, Calif.

According to a statement from the Park City Mountain Resort, the ski patrol responded to a “ski incident” on an intermediate trail near Canyons Village. Crew members from University Hospital’s helicopter ambulance pronounced the victim dead, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Noxon was the son of Jenji Kohan, who created the TV shows “Weeds” and “Orange is the New Black.”

His family released the following statement Thursday: