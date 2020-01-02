Victim identified, statement from family released after fatal skiing accident in Park City
PARK CITY, Utah — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a California man who died in a skiing accident Tuesday in Park City.
The victim was identified as 20-year-old Charlie Noxon of Los Angeles, Calif.
According to a statement from the Park City Mountain Resort, the ski patrol responded to a “ski incident” on an intermediate trail near Canyons Village. Crew members from University Hospital’s helicopter ambulance pronounced the victim dead, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Noxon was the son of Jenji Kohan, who created the TV shows “Weeds” and “Orange is the New Black.”
His family released the following statement Thursday:
“Our hearts are shattered. Our dear boy Charlie Noxon died on New Year’s Eve on a ski slope in Park City.
The cliches about moments like this are true, it turns out. The one about life forever changing in a split second, about the fact that we are all bound up in a web of love and loss, about the primacy of community in times of unfathomable tragedy.
Charlie was 20 years old and a junior at Columbia. He studied philosophy and economics and Chinese. He loved Bob Dylan, George Saunders and Hayou Miyazaki. He was questioning, irreverent, curious and kind.
There are no words. But words are what we’ve got right now, along with tears and hugs and massive quantities of baked goods and deli platters.
He was absolutely adored by his parents, Jenji Kohan and Christopher Noxon, and his siblings, Eliza and Oscar.
Charlie had a beautiful life of study and argument and travel and food and razzing and adventure and sweetness and most of all love. We cannot conceive of life without him.
Services will be held this Sunday Jan 5 with his rabbi Rabbi Sharon Brous in the community he called home, Temple Israel of Hollywood. “
– Christopher Noxon & Jenji Kohan