Ruthie Knudsen from Cooking With Ruthie says this recipe is a tried and true favorite at her dining room table! And, you can start it in the morning and let it go all day! When it's time for dinner, Ruthie says the beef is tender and flavorful.
Slow Cooker French Dip Sandwich
Prep Time
15 minutes
Cook Time
6 hours
Total Time
6 hours 15 minutes
Ingredients
3 lb rump roast
2 cups water
1/2 cup soy sauce
small bunch rosemary
1 teaspoon thyme
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 bay leaf
15-20 peppercorns
Instructions
In a frying pan over medium high heat brown roast on all sides.
Coat ceramic insert of slow cooker with cooking spray.
Place beef (fat side up) and all other ingredients into slow cooker.
Cook on high at least 6 hours.
Scrape fat off meat and discard.
Shred or slice meat thinly.
(place meat in a covered bowl to keep warm with a 1/2 cup juice to keep moist)
Reserve juice for au jus dipping sauce.
Serve on hoagie wheat rolls with cheese, if desired.
Enjoy!
Learn more from Ruthie at: cookingwithruthie.com.