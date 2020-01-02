Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ruthie Knudsen from Cooking With Ruthie says this recipe is a tried and true favorite at her dining room table! And, you can start it in the morning and let it go all day! When it's time for dinner, Ruthie says the beef is tender and flavorful.

Slow Cooker French Dip Sandwich

Prep Time

15 minutes

Cook Time

6 hours

Total Time

6 hours 15 minutes

Ingredients

3 lb rump roast

2 cups water

1/2 cup soy sauce

small bunch rosemary

1 teaspoon thyme

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 bay leaf

15-20 peppercorns

Instructions

In a frying pan over medium high heat brown roast on all sides.

Coat ceramic insert of slow cooker with cooking spray.

Place beef (fat side up) and all other ingredients into slow cooker.

Cook on high at least 6 hours.

Scrape fat off meat and discard.

Shred or slice meat thinly.

(place meat in a covered bowl to keep warm with a 1/2 cup juice to keep moist)

Reserve juice for au jus dipping sauce.

Serve on hoagie wheat rolls with cheese, if desired.

Enjoy!

Learn more from Ruthie at: cookingwithruthie.com.