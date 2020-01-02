× Salt Lake City explores later start times for schools

SALT LAKE CITY – The board of education for Salt Lake City is exploring the possibility of later start times for schools in the Salt Lake City School District.

The school is presenting three options for the later start times.

Option A has a two-tier starting time. Some schools would start at 8:15 a.m and end at 2:55 p.m. Other schools would start at 9:00 a.m. and end at 3:40 p.m.

Option B also has a two-tier starting time. The first group of schools would be in session from 7:45 a.m. to 2:25 p.m. The second group would be in session from 8:30 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.

Option C also uses the two-tier starting time. Some schools would start at 8:00 a.m. and end at 2:40 p.m. The other schools would start at 8:45 a.m. and end at 3:25 p.m.

Option D is the same as Option C for starting times and ending times. The main difference is which schools are placed into the 8:00 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. group or the 8:45 a.m.-3:25 p.m. group.

The school district is seeking public opinion through a listening tour.

The listening tour has four stops.

The school district is providing Spanish translation at all four meetings. Other languages will be translated by request 48 hours in advance. Translation requests should be sent to Lisa Alleman at 801-578-8351.

More information is available from the Salt Lake City School District website.