× “Power boxing” prank leads to person struggling to breathe

KAYSVILLE – Police say multiple homes in Kaysville have been the target of a prank called “power boxing.”

“Power boxing” is a term for cutting off a home’s main power by accessing the fuse box on the exterior of the building.

One victim of this crime is a person who was on oxygen.

Kaysville police say through its Facebook page that the person on oxygen “didn’t find it funny” when it became hard to breathe.

The police in Kaysville ask parents to talk with their kids about the importance of not “power boxing.”

It is not a victimless crime, Kaysville police say.