New Year’s Resolution: Get Real ID before deadline

SALT LAKE CITY — There’s a New Years resolution you’ll want to add to you list for 2020: Getting a Real ID.

Starting on Oct. 1, without a Real ID, you won’t be able to get on a plane.

This is will be mandatory for anyone 18 years old and older on any domestic flight.

The change is part of the Real ID Act, which was passed back in 2005 after the 9/11 Commission’s study evaluated loopholes and weak spots in security.

“One of things that the 9/11 Commission found was that the issuance of state IDs could be enhanced and needed some additional security measures,” Deputy Director of Aviation, Justin Meyer said. “Which is what’s in place now. And that’s kind of what vets a Real ID compliant identification.”

Real ID compliant identification includes an updated Real ID Driver’s License or non-driver ID Card. There are also other forms you can use that are compliant.

“If you don’t have a drivers license or are not a driver or the opportunities to use other forms of identification those are all listed on the TSA website,” Meyer said. “But some of them that you’re familiar with include a global entry card, or a passport or passport cards, or things passengers commonly have.”

To see whether or not you already have a Real ID driver’s license, look for a gold star in the top right corner of the card.

You can get a Real ID at your local DMV. There are certain documents you’ll need to bring with you:

Proof of identity, such as an original or certified copy of a U.S. birth certificate, U.S. passport, employment authorization, permanent resident card or unexpired foreign passport with valid U.S. visa and approved I-94 form. No photocopies will be accepted.

Proof of Social Security number, such as an SSN card, W-2 or paystub with full SSN. Original or certified copies are required. No photocopies will be accepted.

Utah residency document, such as a utility bill, rental agreement, mortgage or medical document. Photocopies accepted. For a full list of acceptable documents: dld.utah.gov/required-documentation

It’s encouraged to get the Real ID earlier to avoid the rush and long lines as the deadline approaches. To learn more, click here