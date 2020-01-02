× Julian Castro suspends his presidential campaign

Julian Castro has announced that he is suspending his campaign to become the next president of the United States.

Castro had served as the mayor of San Antonio from 2009 to 2014.

He was also tapped during the Obama administration to serve as the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. He functioned in that capacity from 2014 to 2017.

It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today. I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight. pic.twitter.com/jXQLJa3AdC — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 2, 2020

In October during the sixth Democratic debate Castro said, “police violence is gun violence.”

Castro has not publicly endorsed any other presidential candidate.