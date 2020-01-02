Experience life in Pompeii before, during and after the volcano

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You're invited to step back in time -- to 79 A.D. on the streets of Pompeii - without leaving Utah!

There's an exhibition at The Leonardo right now that will help you experience the life of someone in Pompeii before, during and after the Mt. Vesuvius eruption. For instance, you could walk into the home of a wealthy resident, and see their kitchen and the tools they used. You could walk through the garden and even see how science and medicine was a part of daily life there.

Because the eruption was ash and not liquid lava, the city was preserved, even a hand-blown glass survived!

150 artifacts from Pompeii are on display, some have come in exclusively for The Leonardo exhibit.

What's unique about Pompeii, is that it's an active archaeological site, so there may be more discoveries happening that you could learn about during the lecture series, which is part of the exhibit at The Leonardo.

To get your tickets, please visit: theleonardo.org.