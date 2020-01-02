Division of Wildlife Resources issues warning after boy’s raccoon encounter

SALT LAKE CITY — They may look cute and cuddly, but interacting with young wildlife can pose serious health risks, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources warned Thursday.

“Utahns often come across baby wildlife while recreating outdoors, but it is important not to pick them up or take them home,” a news release from DWR said.

Last month, a 5-year-old Uintah County boy required emergency surgery after suffering serious scratch wounds from a raccoon that a family had been keeping as a pet. (See more photos of the boy’s injuries below.)

Raccoons can also transmit diseases such as rabies, pseudorabies, canine distemper, raccoon parvoviral enteritis and infectious canine hepatitis to people and pets.

“Raccoons can also be infected by a Baylisascaris parasite, which is caused by a roundworm. Raccoons seldom display any symptoms of having these roundworms and can transmit them via their feces. If infected, this parasite can cause extreme damage to the human eye, organs and brain. Chemicals do not kill roundworms or their eggs, so it is extremely important to avoid coming into contact with feces and to wash your hands when outdoors,” the news release said.

If you’re bitten by a wild animal, DWR recommends seeking immediate medical attention.

Raccoons, striped skunks, coyotes and red foxes are unprotected species in Utah, meaning no hunting or trapping permits are required to harvest them. However, Utah Code requires permits for importation, distribution, relocation, holding in captivity or possession of those animals.

If a baby wild animal is encountered in the wild, DWR recommends not touching the animal and leaving it exactly where it was found.

“Typically, when people encounter a baby animal in the wild that they think has been abandoned, its mother is actually nearby,” the news release said.

Visit the Wild Aware Utah website for further details.

Photos of Uintah Co. boy’s raccoon injuries