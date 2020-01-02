Coffee beans from all over the world are being roasted in Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Caffe Ibis is based in Logan, Utah. You have probably seen their coffee in grocery stores, as have people all over the country.

The beans for the coffee are sourced from around the world and then roasted here. Jenny Hardman was invited to watch the process and learn how it works.

Caffe Ibis always offers a variety of flavors, so everyone can find one they like.

They pride themselves on assuring fair compensation and due respect for the people whose labor brings the specialty coffees and their products are organic.

For more information please visit: caffeibis.com.