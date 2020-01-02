Activists clash with police over homelessness issue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — One man was arrested Wednesday after a commmunity group confronted police over the issue of homelessness, leading to an altercation.

In a video posted online by the community activist coalition, CivilRiot, Salt Lake City police can be seen forcing people affected by homelessness to clean up their stuff and leave where they are staying outside of downtown.

SLCPD said officers were enforcing the city's camping ordinance on New Year's Day at Library Square.

The video shows a member of CivilRiot arguing with police saying there are no more beds available at the shelter, which an officer countered with saying "there are plenty [of beds]."

The events escalated when the officers ordered the crowd to back up as they finish clearing out the camp. The activists refused and questioned why they should. An officer then attempted to arrest a man and a struggle began between the two, requiring other officers to get involved.

Police arrested the member of CivilRiot saying he was interfering with an arrest and resisting arrest.

In a Statement, CivilRiot said that the shelters are full and they want a new downtown shelter, with no arrests, tickets or harassment of campers.

Full statement from the Take Shelter Coalition: