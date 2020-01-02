4 Tips to stay active in the winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If winter has you feeling sluggish, we have some ideas to help you get and stay active during the cold months ahead!

Melanie Jewkes, an Extension Professor with USU, joined us with 4 tips.

Embrace The Season. You can stay active with minimal equipment. Go for a walk during lunch or an afternoon break. If there's snow, go sledding. Snowshoeing and ice skating are also great activities. Warm Up Indoors. Take a few laps around the mall or grocery store. Check out local classes at schools, churches or civic centers. Take the stairs instead of the escalator or elevator. There are also many effective exercise you can do without equipment, including planks, push-ups, walk sits, and lunges. Workout to a yoga, dance or other exercise video. Even actively cleaning your home can get you moving! Make It Social. Include your family and friends in physical activities. Each friend can take a turn choosing the workout of the day when you get together. Share fitness goals with a friend and make it a date instead of giving to a movie, go for a walk, or try dancing or ice skating. Keep It Fun. It's hard to do something that you don't enjoy. Find out what activities make you happy and also make it an adventure by trying out something new.

Find more information at: extension.usu/edu/saltlake.