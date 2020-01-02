3 Ways to put your baggage behind you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Success Coach Michelle McCullough teaches what she calls "The Plastic Bag Principle".

She learned it at a young age, when her mom told her to "pack up her things" in a shopping bag. They were moving out.

It was a tough lesson, but one Michelle has carried with her ever since. Now she uses it to help others learn how to put their baggage behind them.

She joined us with her three tips.

Choose happiness in challenges. Your baggage can make you stronger. Look outside yourself and left someone's load.

You can watch Michelle's story here, and get more information at speakmichelle.com.