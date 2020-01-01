Winter storm blanketing northern Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Wednesday. Snow will build up across northern Utah throughout New Year's Day.

The winter storm extends all the way to the Utah-Idaho border.

Northern Utah will see a mix of light and heavy snow.

There is a winter advisory for central Utah.

Roads across the Wasatch Front will be impacted by the winter storm during the morning hours on Wednesday.

The valleys along the Wasatch Front and northern Utah will see two to six inches. More snow is anticipated along the benches.

Ten to twenty inches of snow will accumulate in the mountains.