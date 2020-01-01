Utah Utes fall to Texas in Alamo Bowl, 38-10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN ANTONIO - Utah ends its successful season on a sour note. The Utah Utes (11-3) lost its second consecutive game, both post-season contests, on Tuesday night.

The Texas Longhorns (8-5) scored 38 points to Utah's ten points in the Alamo Bowl.

The thirty-eight points scored against Utah is a rare achievement in 2019 for a Utah opponent.

Utah held Texas to an early with a field goal. Texas scored its first touchdown into the opening of the second quarter.

The second Texas TD was built on a 71-yard punt return that put the Longhorns on the Utah six-yard line.

After Utah failed to convert a 4th down near midfield, Texas scored another TD.

Texas closed the third quarter with another TD, extending the lead to 24-3.

Utah didn't score its first touchdown until the 4th quarter. Demari Simpkins pulled in the TD pass on a four-yard reception. It was Simpkins' second touchdown of the season.

Texas scored touchdowns on its next two drives, ending the game 38-10.

Setting records in 2019

This Utah team finished the season with the third-most wins in school history.

Running back Zach Moss broke or tied five school records this season.

Quarterback Tyler Huntley finishes his Utah career as a top-five player in ten categories at the school.

Bradley Anae tops the program record for career sacks with 30 overall. He made 13 sacks this season.

Anae now also holds the school record for career tackles for loss yards (245) and career sack yards (210). His career tackles for loss (41.5) places him at No. 4 all-time at the school.