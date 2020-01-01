× Utah hospitals welcome the state’s first babies of the decade

UTAH —While most people were welcoming in a new year and decade, some were also welcoming new members to their families.

Utah’s first babies of 2020 celebrated their birthdays with their families across the beehive state, Wednesday.

A baby girl was born at Intermountain Medical Center at 12:38 a.m on January 1. Arriving 6-weeks early, weighing 5lbs 8 oz and measuring 19 inches, the newborn has yet to be named.

Baby Hudson was born healthy at 1:40 a.m. at Timpanogos Regional Hospital in Orem. Hudson was born weighing 7 lbs 11 oz and 20 inches long.

Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Center welcomed newborn Mazikeen Williams at 4:23 a.m on New Year’s Day. Baby Mazikeen arrived weighing 6 lbs and 18 inches long.