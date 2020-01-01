Trooper struck while investigating accident in Provo Canyon

PROVO CANYON, Utah — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper was struck by another vehicle while investigating a rollover crash along SR-92 near mile marker 26, Wednesday.

Corporal Cloward was responding to an original call of a white SUV that was traveling westbound when it slid off the road and turned upside down into the North Fork of Provo River. Cloward was stationary in his vehicle on the right shoulder of the road when a vehicle traveling too fast for the conditions, struck the trooper from behind.

Both the driver of the SUV and Corporal Cloward suffered minor injuries in the incidents.

UHP would like to use this event to tell drivers to slow down when driving in snowstorms.