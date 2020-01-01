× Suspect arrested in fatal auto accident in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah —A man has been arrested after being involved in a crash that killed one woman in South Salt Lake early Wednesday.

Wilonja Lusungu, 46, was charged with DUI after South Salt Lake police investigated a fatal automobile accident at 2700 South and 300 West. According to SSLPD, two vehicles were involved in a crash that sent one woman to a local hospital in critical conditions before succumbing to injuries suffered.

Lusungu was also taken to a hospital before being discharged and booked into the Salt lake county Jail.

The victim of the crash has yet to be identified.