Seven people shot at West Virginia bar on New Year’s Day

Seven people were shot at a bar in Huntington, West Virginia just after the New Year began, police confirmed Wednesday.

Police have confirmed that seven people were shot at Kulture Hookah Bar around 1:30 a.m. local time Wednesday morning, WSAZ-TV in Huntington reports.

The shooting reportedly began as a dispute inside the bar. People were injured both inside the bar and on the street.

All seven of those injured were transported to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, but police have said that they do not believe the shooting to be a random act.

“Any incident of this nature in the downtown or in any of our neighborhoods is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said “We are waiting for law enforcement investigators to provide more complete information about this incident before we determine the next steps.”