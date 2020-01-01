× Police: Child injured by random gunfire in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a 3-year-old child is recovering after being injured by random gunfire Tuesday night.

Officers were called to a home near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 9:35 p.m. to investigate a shooting call, according to Mercedes Fortune with Phoenix police.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the child had been hit by bullet fragments.

Cox said the 3-year-old’s injuries are non-life threatening and police determined the fragments came from random gunfire in the area.

Authorities are looking for whoever fired the shots who may face felony charges.

Shannon’s Law is named after a 14-year-old girl who was killed when a bullet fell from the sky. Violations are a Class 6 Felonies, and sentences can range from probation to several years in prison.

