Headless torso found in Idaho cave identified as bootlegger

IDAHO (AP) – The headless torso that was found in a remote Idaho cave 40 years ago has finally been identified as belonging to an outlaw who killed his wife with an ax and was last seen after escaping from jail in 1916.

Joseph Henry Loveless disappeared after he sawed through jail bars.

A family hunting for arrowheads in Buffalo Cave in 1979 found his remains wrapped in burlap and buried in a shallow grave.

Clark County Sheriff Bart May says the case will remain open because investigators don’t yet know who killed Loveless.

