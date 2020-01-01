× Cedar City tells residents to make way for the snow plow

CEDAR CITY – Heavy snow can affect more than traffic. It can affect parking, too.

Cedar City is telling its residents that it will start issuing citations for cars parked on the road.

The citations can be given to owners whose cars prevent snow plows from making the way down the road.

The city does not want to risk damage by or collision with snow plows. Homeowners with cars parked along the road may not get the benefit of the snow plow on their streets.

Cedar City is anticipated to receive six to eight inches during the first few days of the year.