Can't talk? You can now text police from a big chunk of land near the Utah-Arizona border

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has announced it has expanded its 911 service to include text message capabilities.

Mohave County, Arizona, which has a huge chunk of land along the Utah-Arizona border, said in a statement that emergency texting capabilities will include unincorporated areas and Lake Havasu City. The cities of Kingman and Bullhead do not yet have the text message to 911 capability, the sheriff’s office said.

“Text to 911 provides significant benefits to citizens, especially in cases when the caller cannot communicate verbally. For example, text to 911 will be very useful to the approximately 34 million Americans who are hard of hearing, deaf, or speech impaired. Text to 911 could also help in situations when a crime is in progress; the caller is facing domestic violence abuse; the caller is injured and cannot speak; or other scenarios,” the agency said in a statement.

It could prove beneficial to remote parts south of St. George, Utah and Colorado City and Fredonia, Ariz. But cell phone service in those areas can still be an issue.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, here’s how to text the agency’s 911 dispatch in an emergency: