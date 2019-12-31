× Utah Highway Patrol conducting DUI blitz on New Year’s Eve

MURRAY, Utah — Police will be out in increased numbers Tuesday night watching for drunk drivers and keeping Utah roads safe.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers are conducting a “DUI blitz” starting at 9 p.m. from the UHP office in Murray.

Troopers aim to remind drivers that driving-under-the-influence-caused crashes are 100 percent preventable and could end up with jail time, serious injury or death to yourself or innocent bystanders.

“Impairment starts with the first drink,” UHP wrote in an announcement. “If alcohol is part of your holiday festivities… make sure you plan a safe and sober ride.”

Law enforcement officers throughout Utah have worked more than 212 extra DUI shifts during this holiday season, UHP said. Tuesday night’s effort will be in collaboration with statewide holiday DUI enforcement efforts.