Top 10 most impactful local news stories of 2019

As 2019 comes to an end, we are looking back to see which local news stories stood out to you.

We received hundreds of responses to our online survey asking which stories impacted our state the most. Here were the results:

10. Inland Port protests

9. Financial accusations against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

8. Four Chinese tourists killed in tour bus crash near Bryce Canyon

7. Provo Police Officer Joseph Shinners killed in the line of duty

6. Nine family members with Utah ties killed in northern Mexico

5. UHP trooper saves unconscious driver from train tracks

4. Medical cannabis

3. Murder of 5-year-old Lizzy Shelley

2. The death of 3.2% beer

1. Murder of University of Utah student MacKenzie Lueck