We know how you can bring good luck, prosperity and good health to your New Year celebration -- with seafood!

Today only is Harmons famous Seafood Frenzy!

You can learn easy entertainment ideas for your New Year's gathering, while tasting from a chef-prepared demonstration of some of the world's most recognized dishes! Harmons chefs are happy to answer all of your seafood questions and to pass along the knowledge and the recipes for preparing these delicious dishes!

Chef Lesli Sommerdorf joined us with one of those recipes.

Rutabaga and Celery Root Puree with Seared Scallops

From Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons

Puree

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 (3/4 lb) celery root, peeled and cut into 1' cubes

2 (3/4 lb) rutabagas, peeled and cut into 1' cubes

2 cloves garlic, sliced

4 cups chicken or vegetable broth

1/2 cup half and half

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Freshly ground nutmeg

Scallops

1 Tbsp butter

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 1/2 lb sea scallops, patted dry

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Microgreens for garnish

In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, add oil. Add the vegetables and cook until beginning to soften, stirring occasionally, about 7 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add salt and pepper and stir to combine. Add the broth, bring to a boil, reduce the heat to low and simmer, partially covered, until the vegetables are tender, about 20 minutes.

Turn off the heat and transfer the vegetables and broth to a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth and creamy. Taste and add salt and half and half. Return to the pan and season with pepper and nutmeg. Keep warm over low heat, stirring occasionally.

To cook the scallops, in a frying pan over medium-high heat, add the butter and olive oil. Season the scallops with salt and pepper. When oil shimmers, add the scallops and cook until browned on the first side, 2-3 minutes. Turn over, season with salt and pepper and cook until browned on the second side, another 2-3 minutes. Transfer to a plate to rest, about 2 minutes.

Place a spoonful or two on 4 warmed plates. Rest the scallops on top of the puree. Garnish with microgreens.

Find more information at: harmonsgrocery.com.