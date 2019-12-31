Police are investigating the homicide of a young child in West Valley City

Posted 7:08 am, December 31, 2019, by and , Updated at 08:37AM, December 31, 2019

WEST VALLEY CITY - Police are investigating a homicide in a West Valley City home.

On Monday, police responded to 4:45 a.m. report that a young child was killed.

A neighbor of the child called police after the mother, the neighbor says, confessed to killing her 4-year-old daughter.

When police arrived at the scene the mother was waiting for the police on the porch of the home.

Police say there is a body of a child in the basement of the home.

The police have the mother in custody.

A 6-year-old boy was asleep in a bedroom at the time of the alleged murder, Vainuku says.

The grandmother of the victim was also present in the home, Vainuku says.

The grandmother owns the home, according to police.

The 6-year-old boy is now with the grandmother.

Vainuku says the police have secured the home and are obtaining a search warrant.

This story will be updated. 

