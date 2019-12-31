× One dead in a crash in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE – One person is dead in a possible DUI crash on Monday night.

At about 11 p.m. on Monday a car traveling south on 2700 W was hit by another car heading west on 4700 S, UPD Detective Ken Hansen says.

Det. Hansen says the collision was significant. The southbound car was pushed 150 to 200 feet as a result of the impact.

Two men were in the car traveling south.

One man is dead. One man is in critical condition.

The police detective says crashes like this have more injuries due to the small size of the cars involved.

Hansen says a woman may face serious charges in the crash. The police are looking into alcohol as a factor. The woman is being tested for driving impaired. Police have taken her into custody.