× New Year’s Day winter storm expected to bring several inches of snow to northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Cities along the Wasatch Front will receive several inches of snow on the first day of 2020, the National Weather Service reports.

Winter storm warnings have been issued for much of Utah. Click here to check for warnings in your area.

NWS has forecast the following expected snowfall totals for the time period between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Thursday:

Salt Lake City – 6 inches

Provo – 4 inches

Ogden – 7 inches

Logan – 5 inches

Bountiful Bench – 8 inches

Tooele – 4 inch

Cedar City – Less than 1 inch

Brigham City – 8 inches

Check the FOX 13 News app for weather forecasts, current conditions and traffic updates while you’re on the go.

Drivers are urged to use extra caution on roadways affected by snowfall.

The Utah Department of Transportation issued the following advisory Tuesday:

The next storm system is expected to move into northern Utah early Wednesday morning bringing with it road snow across much of the northern third of the state. Road snow is expected to be heavy at times along the northern mountains and valleys along the I-15/I-84 corridor, portions of the Wasatch Plateau, Wasatch Back and up through Logan Summit through early Thursday. As this system progresses the southwestern half of the state is expected to see light road snow accumulation beginning Wednesday afternoon with heavier amounts expected over the higher elevations of the Tushar Range and Dixie National Forest.

Motorists are advised to use caution and TravelWise. Motorists heading up canyon and mountain routes should be prepared for chain restrictions at any time during snow events. The following routes will experience weather-related travel concerns during the forecast period:

– I-15, ID border to through Cedar City

– I-84, ID border to Tremonton, Ogden to Echo Junction.

– I-70, Clear Creek Summit to Fremont Junction.

– US-6, Spanish Fork through Helper.

– US-40, Silver Creek Junction to Pinion Ridge

– US-89, Logan Summit through south of Panguitch

– US-191, Indian Canyon Summit, North of Vernal to WY border.

– SR-12, Boulder Summit.

– SR-20, Summit.

– SR-30, I-84 to NV Border.

– SR-56, Cedar City to NV border.

– SR-143, Summit.

– SR-153, Summit.

– SR-190, Big Cottonwood Canyon.

– SR-210, Little Cottonwood Canyon.