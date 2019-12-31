Get the kids in bed on time while still letting them ring in the new year with ZooLights!

There is a way to get the kids in bed on time while still letting them ring in the new year!

ZooLights at Utah's Hogle Zoo has an early countdown to 2020 at 9:00 p.m.

Kids get a noise maker, and can count down to the new year with a special lighted countdown display.

And,  why not grab dinner in the Beastro beforehand?

ZooLights is brighter and more sparkling than ever before as this festive, family-fun light event returns for its 13th year!  You'll see more than 200 lighted animal and holiday-themed displays as well as new life-sized animal-shaped lanterns.

You can also enjoy hot chocolate and s'mores too!

Find more information at hoglezoo.org.

