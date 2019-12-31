From property taxes to concert tickets, here’s the new laws that go into effect on New Year’s Day

SALT LAKE CITY — A handful of laws will go into effect on New Year’s Day.
Most laws passed by the Utah State Legislature take effect in May, but some have January 1 start dates. This year’s new laws include:
- Broadening the appeal rights on property taxes and expanding the exemption for military service
- Removing the reciprocity agreement with other states on off-highway vehicle permits (in other words, Utah won’t recognize other states’ permits)
- Tweaking the tangible personal property exemptions
- The driver’s license fee goes up to $52
- The state will share more warrant information with the National Crime Information Center, including those where offenders can’t be extradited to Utah
- People are now banned from holding both county government and municipal office simultaneously
- It will be a little easier for people to re-sell sports, concert and other entertainment tickets
- Urban farms can be as small as one acre
- Insurers will be required to post more information and have deadlines on authorization of health care
The 2020 Utah State Legislature will begin in late January.