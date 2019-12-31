× Body found in trailer believed to be that of man reported missing in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah — A body that was discovered in a travel trailer is believed to be that of a man who was reported missing in Tooele earlier this month.

Sidney Minor, 36, had been last seen on December 7. Last week, Tooele Police asked the public to call them with any details about his whereabouts.

On Tuesday, Tooele officers were dispatched to a travel trailer belonging to Minor after receiving a report of a deceased man.

“While only the Medical Examiner can positively identify a body, the family and the Tooele City Police Department believe the male to be Mr. Minor,” a Facebook post from Tooele PD said.

Police have suspended their search for Minor.