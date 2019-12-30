Utah Booze News podcast: The first year under the nation’s toughest anti-drunk driving law

Utah is wrapping up its first year under the nation’s toughest anti-drunk driving law. The state rang in 2019 with .05 as the new blood alcohol level for DUI.

So what’s been the actual impact of .05? Utah Highway Patrol Colonel Michael Rapich joins FOX 13’s Ben Winslow and The Salt Lake Tribune‘s Kathy Stephenson with a look at some of the early numbers and what officers are seeing on the streets as a result of our tough new law.

Also, moving heavier beer out of state-run liquor stores into grocery and convenience stores appears to have had no impact on the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control’s sales. They are practically swimming in cash.

