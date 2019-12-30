South Salt Lake Police looking for missing 81-year-old with dementia

SOUTH SALT LAKE — South Salt Lake Police issued a Silver Alert just after 10 p.m. Monday for a missing 81-year-old man considered endangered.

Police say Oscar DeLeon walked away from “820 Apartments” at 829 West Creek Bend Drive (3900 South). He was last seen at 3 p.m. Police say he suffers from dementia and is considered endangered because of weather conditions.

He is Hispanic, 5’2″, 130 pounds with gray hair and a mustache, and he walks with a cane. He was last seen wearing a brown hoodie, black jacket, gray pants, a beanie hat, and black water shoes with red sides.

If anyone has seen DeLeon or knows his whereabouts, call South Salt Lake Police Dispatch at 801-840-4000.