Snow causes hazardous road conditions in parts of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Snowy weather affected parts of Utah Sunday evening and Monday morning, leading to hazardous road conditions in some areas.

A Utah Highway Patrol representative said three troopers' vehicles were struck Sunday evening, but none of the troopers suffered serious injuries.

Snow continued to contribute to crashes and slide-offs Monday morning, and more snowfall is expected this week.

Sgt. Nick Street of UHP said it's important for drivers to slow down in winter weather conditions.

"People really are just going too fast and these conditions don't dictate that the speed limit applies, and you've gotta go much slower than that posted speed limit," Street said. "I like to tell people when you see it start to snow, slow down at least five miles an hour. When you see it start to accumulate and the roads get wet or slick, another five."

