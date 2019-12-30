× Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Emery Co. identified

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — Carbon County detectives are investigating an officer-involved critical incident that occurred in Emery County earlier this month.

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Mark Stoddard of Huntington, Utah.

According to the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Stoddard was the subject of a vehicle pursuit by Emery County deputies and Utah Highway Patrol troopers on December 21.

A news release from the Utah Department of Public Safety said an Emery County deputy pulled over a vehicle after receiving a report that its driver may have been under the influence. The driver got out, pointed a handgun at the deputy and drove off, the news release said.

The deputy gave chase and additional law enforcement officers were called for assistance. A Utah Highway Patrol trooper was able to stop the vehicle using tire spikes.

“A short time later, the male driver stopped and pursuing officers stopped behind the suspect vehicle. The male exited his vehicle and pointed the firearm in the officer’s direction,” the DPS news release said.

An Emery County deputy and a UHP trooper then opened fire at Stoddard.

“Life-saving measures were attempted by on-scene personnel however, the suspect succumbed to his injuries,” the news release said.