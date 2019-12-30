× Here’s how to find out what Disney character you are on Instagram

Instagram once again has come up with an answer to a question we didn’t know we’d asked: Which Disney character are you?

So if you haven’t already found out whether you identify as Olaf, go for it.

There are basically two ways to do it.

The first way

Find a friend’s story that used the Disney character generator and click the title of the filter under the person’s handle in the top left corner. A gray bar will appear on the bottom of your phone with the option to “try it” in the left corner. Select it and start a selfie video to show the world which character you get.

The second way

Go directly to the source. Profile @arnopartissimo created the filter, so all you need to do it go to his profile. Swipe his grid of photos twice to the left and it will take you to his “filters” section. Click the “Which Disney Character are You?” filter and hit “try it” in the bottom left corner.

With both options there is the ability to save it to your camera for future use as well.

Some quick tips

Make sure that you have your camera in selfie mode or it won’t work.

You also have to be facing the camera straight on for it to recognize you. In other words, you can’t do it to someone else from their profile.

Also, if it doesn’t start shuffling, try tapping the icon to get it going.

That’s it! May all your character dreams come true.