Cougar sighting reported in Cottonwood Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Cottonwood Heights Police have received reports of a cougar near Crestwood Park.

“We are working diligently with the Division of Wildlife Resources, to investigate the claims and to take whatever action is warranted in order to prevent the animal(s) from causing harm,” a tweet from Cottonwood Heights Police said.

CHPD urged residents to use extreme caution and be aware of their surroundings around areas adjacent to woodlands.

“It is recommended that you keep a close eye on children and pets and to not leave them unattended. Please report any sightings to the Cottonwood Heights PD at 801-743-7000,” another CHPD tweet said.

