Cougar sighting reported in Cottonwood Heights

Posted 12:23 pm, December 30, 2019, by

Source: Cottonwood Heights Police Department

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Cottonwood Heights Police have received reports of a cougar near Crestwood Park.

“We are working diligently with the Division of Wildlife Resources, to investigate the claims and to take whatever action is warranted in order to prevent the animal(s) from causing harm,” a tweet from Cottonwood Heights Police said.

CHPD urged residents to use extreme caution and be aware of their surroundings around areas adjacent to woodlands.

“It is recommended that you keep a close eye on children and pets and to not leave them unattended. Please report any sightings to the Cottonwood Heights PD at 801-743-7000,” another CHPD tweet said.

Watch FOX 13 for updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.