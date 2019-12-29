Utah game creator says his ‘AI Dungeon’ is different than all other games

SALT LAKE CITY -- A new game made in Utah uses artificial intelligence to take players on an adventure.

It's called "AI Dungeon" and its designer says it's a game that's different from all the others.

"Unlike basically every other game, where your choices are predetermined by what the developers imagine, AI Dungeon is the first game where you can do literally anything that you can express in words," creator Nick Walton said.

AI Dungeon can be played on a smart phone, computer or an Alexa-enabled device.

 

