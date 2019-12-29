× New SLC Intl. Airport set to open in 2020: Here’s what to expect

SALT LAKE CITY — A project that has taken up most of the decade will be complete in the new year. Crews have been working on the new Salt Lake City International Airport since 2014.

The new airport is set to open Sep. 15, 2020. It will have windows as tall as 45 feet to provide views of the Wasatch Front, hundreds of places to charge electronic devices, and a massive waiting area for large groups like families of missionaries and military members away from the baggage claim.

