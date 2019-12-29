New SLC Intl. Airport set to open in 2020: Here’s what to expect

Posted 10:02 pm, December 29, 2019, by

SALT LAKE CITY — A project that has taken up most of the decade will be complete in the new year. Crews have been working on the new Salt Lake City International Airport since 2014.

The new airport is set to open Sep. 15, 2020. It will have windows as tall as 45 feet to provide views of the Wasatch Front, hundreds of places to charge electronic devices, and a massive waiting area for large groups like families of missionaries and military members away from the baggage claim.

FOX 13’s Kerri Cronk gives us a sneak peek:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.