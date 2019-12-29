Early morning basement fire sends three people to the hospital

MIDVALE, Utah — Firefighters with Unified Fire Authority responded to a basement fire Sunday morning.

They were called to the area of 480 W. and 7720 S. around 8 a.m.

Firefighters quickly determined there were five separate apartments in the home.

“Five units in what looked to be a duplex that was converted into a five-unit apartment,” UFA Battalion Chief Dustin Dern said.

Crews quickly knocked down the fire and contained it to one unit.

Three people were transported to hospitals with smoke inhalation and minor burns and cuts from escaping the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.