Decomposed human remains found in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Police are investigating after skeletal remains were found in a drainage tunnel underneath I-15 in Cedar City on Saturday.

According to Cedar City Police, two juveniles were walking in the area when they discovered the remains around 2 p.m. They told their parents, who then informed the police.

Police say the remains were “in an advanced state of decomposition,” so much so that investigators haven’t been able to identify the individual’s sex yet. The remains will be taken to the Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Police say they will provide more information once the autopsy is finished.