Barack Obama lists his favorite books of 2019

(CNN) — Former President Barack Obama on Saturday continued his tradition of sharing his annual lists of favorites, starting with a rundown of books that made the past year “a little brighter for me.”

“This has become a fun little tradition for me, and I hope it is for you, too,” Obama wrote in an Instagram post. “Because while each of us has plenty that keeps us busy — work and family life, social and volunteer commitments — outlets like literature and art can enhance our day-to-day experiences.”

Similar to previous years, Obama’s book picks are a mix of historic non-fiction and some literary novels. It includes the “Lost Children Archive,” which is about the migrant crisis; the Sally Rooney novel “Normal People,” which is being adapted for a Hulu series; and “The Topeka School,” which explores white male identity.

Check out Obama’s full list of favorite books below:

“The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier of Power” by Shoshana Zuboff

“The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East India Company” by William Dalrymple

“Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee” by Casey Cep

“Girl, Woman, Other” by Bernardine Evaristo

“The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present” by David Treuer

“How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy” by Jenny Odell

“Lost Children Archive” by Valeria Luiselli

“Lot: Stories” by Bryan Washington

“Normal People” by Sally Rooney

“The Orphan Master’s Son” by Adam Johnson

“The Yellow House” by Sarah M. Broom

“Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland” by Patrick Radden Keefe

“Solitary” by Albert Woodfox

“The Topeka School” by Ben Lerner

“Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion” by Jia Tolentino

“Trust Exercise” by Susan Choi

“We Live in Water: Stories” by Jess Walter

Obama also listed two “for the sports fans.” Those books are: