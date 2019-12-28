× One killed and multiple injured in crash on Mountain View Corridor

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person is dead and multiple others are injured after a crash in West Valley City Saturday night.

According to police, an SUV and a passenger car were involved in the crash that occurred at 5300 S. Mountain View Corridor.

One woman has died, one woman is in critical condition and one man is in serious condition, according to West Valley City Police.

Southbound Mountain View Corridor is closed at 4100 South. Left turns are not permitted from westbound 5400 South onto Mountain View, and no right turns from northbound Mountain View onto eastbound 5400 South.

Traffic restrictions in area of fatal crash. Mountain View is closed southbound at 4100 S. Westbound 5400 S @ Mountain View, no left turn. From Northbound Mountain View, no Eastbound 5400 S. @ Mountain View. — WVC Police (@WVCPD) December 29, 2019

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.