HERRIMAN, Utah — Herriman City Hall campus and Ice Ribbon have been closed while emergency crews investigate a suspicious package in the area, according to Herriman Police.

Herriman City Hall campus and the Ice Ribbon will be closed effective immediately while emergency crews are investigating a situation at the building. Stay tuned for updates. — Herriman PD (@HerrimanPolice) December 28, 2019

In a tweet, HPD assured that there is no threat to the public and to avoid the area while officials investigate.

