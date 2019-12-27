× Whittingham named Dodd Trophy winner for outstanding coaching

ATLANTA — University of Utah head football coach has been named the winner of the 2019 Dodd Trophy for his successful season and his impact on academics and the community.

“I would like to thank The Dodd Trophy and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl for this distinguished award,” Whittingham said in a news release from the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. “Being named The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Year is a tremendous honor, and is only possible because of the hard work and tremendous effort of the entire University of Utah football team and staff. Our program strives to embody the three principles defined by Coach Dodd: Scholarship, leadership and integrity. These principles attest to doing things the right way.”

The Utes had an 11-win season, making it the third-most successful season in the university’s history. He is also being recognized for his “focus on holistic student-athlete success” including high scores in recent Academic Progress Reports.

“There’s no doubt Coach Whittingham has built the Utah program into a consistent winner on the field during his 15 years there, but his student athletes’ academic achievements and his involvement in the community are equally as impressive and truly embody everything that Coach Dodd stood for,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation, in the news release.

Whittingham’s involvement in the Ute Academy, a resource center for current and former student-athletes, and his contributions to local scholarships and charities were also factors in the decision to give him the award.