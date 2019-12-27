× Washington law may keep kids strapped in car seats until junior high

SEATTLE – In less than a week, some kids may need to remain in booster seats well into middle school. Washington Governor Jay Inslee approved updated regulations on car and booster seat use, which go into effect January 1.

Under the new rules, children older than 4 years old but shorter than 4’9” and who have outgrown their child harness seat must use a booster seat. This update means many kids will need a booster seat until 10 to 12 years old.