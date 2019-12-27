× Utah cities offer options for disposing of your Christmas tree

SALT LAKE CITY – Cities across Utah have different options for disposing of or recycling your Christmas tree.

Some cities offer curbside pickup. Other cities provide locations for dropping off the tree.

All cities do not want trees that are still decorated.

Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City offers its residents curbside pickup of trees. The trees should be placed in the brown compost can. The city encourages its residents to cut up their Christmas trees into 4-foot pieces or smaller.

The city does not accept flocked trees. A tree that has an adhesive spray on it, such as fake snow, is a flocked tree.

Salt Lake City residents can also put their trees on the curb for collection. The window for curbside collection is January 6 -24, 2020.

Draper

Draper residents can drop off their Christmas trees from December 26 through January 15 at the Public Works Facility (72 E Sivogah Court – 14525 S). Christmas trees can also be brought to or at the Longbranch Trailhead, at the intersection of Longbranch Drive (1690 E) or Deer Ridge Road (15090 S).

Like Salt Lake City, the city of Draper does not accept flocked trees.

Logan

Logan is offering tree recycling sites. Residents can bring their trees to several listed parks, schools, and other public locations.

The Christmas tree drop-off locations include, Aquatic Center/Skate Park, Bridgerland Park, Logan Regional Hospital, Hillcrest Elementary School, Pioneer Park, the Recreation Center at 300 S 100 W, and the Logan Landfill Green Waste Facility.

Murray

Residents of Murray can bring their Christmas trees to Grant Park or the main parking lot of Murray Park.

The dropoff locations are only open from December 26 through January 31.

Provo

Provo is offering curbside pick from January 6 through 30.

Sandy City

Sandy City is providing multiple locations for dropping off Christmas trees. The following parks are Christmas tree collection sites: Storm Mountain Park, Bell Canyon Park, Flat Iron Mesa Park, High Point Park, Crescent Park, Wildflower Park, and Parks and Cemetery Shop.

Sandy residents have from December 26 to the morning of January 13 to drop off their trees.

Sandy does not accept flocked trees for drop-offs, but they can be placed in waste containers if the trees are cut up.

South Jordan

South Jordan offers free drop-offs from December 30 through January 31 at South Jordan City Park, west of the tennis courts. The city also offers, at the cost of $10, curbside pick-up for trees from December 26 to January 31. Curbside pick-ups require an online sign-up.