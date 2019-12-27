These are the top New Year’s resolutions in each state, survey says
2020 is right around the corner and some people are thinking ahead when it comes to setting goals.
Offers.com surveyed 1,000 U.S. consumers to see what New Year’s resolutions people have in mind ahead of the holiday.
“Based on previous years’ results from our New Year’s Resolution surveys, exercising more, saving money and traveling (in that order) remain the Top 3 resolutions for three years running,” the website says.
The overall results are show below.
What are your resolutions going into 2020?
- Exercise more/lose weight – 36%
- Save money- 27%
- Travel – 18%
- Get a new job/hobby – 8%
- Find love – 7%
- Make new friends – 4%
But while there are some common themes among those surveyed, the results were slightly different when examining each state by itself.
The state-by-state results are listed below.
|State
|No. 1 resolution for 2020
|No. 2 resolution for 2020
|Alabama
|Exercise
|Save money
|Alaska
|Make new friends
|Save money
|Arizona
|Save money
|Exercise
|California
|Save money
|Exercise
|Colorado
|Exercise
|Save money
|Connecticut
|Exercise
|Travel
|Delaware
|New job
|Exercise
|Florida
|Save money
|Exercise
|Georgia
|Exercise
|Travel
|Idaho
|Exercise
|New friends
|Illinois
|Exercise
|Save money
|Indiana
|Exercise
|Travel
|Iowa
|Save money
|Exercise
|Kansas
|Exercise
|Save money
|Kentucky
|Save money
|New job
|Louisiana
|Exercise
|Save money
|Maine
|Exercise
|Save money
|Maryland
|Exercise
|Save money
|Massachusetts
|Exercise
|Find love
|Michigan
|Exercise
|Save money
|Minnesota
|Save money
|New friends
|Mississippi
|Exercise
|Travel
|Missouri
|Exercise
|Save money
|Montana
|Travel
|Find love
|Nebraska
|Exercise
|Save money
|Nevada
|Exercise
|Save money
|New Jersey
|Exercise
|Find love
|New Mexico
|Save money
|Travel
|New York
|Travel more
|Save money
|North Carolina
|Exercise
|Travel
|Ohio
|Travel
|Exercise
|Oklahoma
|Exercise
|Save money
|Oregon
|Save money
|Exercise
|Pennsylvania
|Save Money
|Travel
|South Carolina
|Save Money
|Exercise
|South Dakota
|Travel
|Exercise
|Tennessee
|Exercise
|Save money
|Texas
|Exercise
|Travel
|Utah
|Save money
|Exercise
|Vermont
|Find love
|Save money
|Virginia
|Exercise
|Save money
|Washington
|Save money
|Exercise
|West Virginia
|Exercise
|Travel
|Wisconsin
|Save money
|New job
|Wyoming
|Exercise
|Save money