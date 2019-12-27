× These are the top New Year’s resolutions in each state, survey says

2020 is right around the corner and some people are thinking ahead when it comes to setting goals.

Offers.com surveyed 1,000 U.S. consumers to see what New Year’s resolutions people have in mind ahead of the holiday.

“Based on previous years’ results from our New Year’s Resolution surveys, exercising more, saving money and traveling (in that order) remain the Top 3 resolutions for three years running,” the website says.

The overall results are show below.

What are your resolutions going into 2020?

Exercise more/lose weight – 36%

Save money- 27%

Travel – 18%

Get a new job/hobby – 8%

Find love – 7%

Make new friends – 4%

But while there are some common themes among those surveyed, the results were slightly different when examining each state by itself.

The state-by-state results are listed below. State No. 1 resolution for 2020 No. 2 resolution for 2020 Alabama Exercise Save money Alaska Make new friends Save money Arizona Save money Exercise California Save money Exercise Colorado Exercise Save money Connecticut Exercise Travel Delaware New job Exercise Florida Save money Exercise Georgia Exercise Travel Idaho Exercise New friends Illinois Exercise Save money Indiana Exercise Travel Iowa Save money Exercise Kansas Exercise Save money Kentucky Save money New job Louisiana Exercise Save money Maine Exercise Save money Maryland Exercise Save money Massachusetts Exercise Find love Michigan Exercise Save money Minnesota Save money New friends Mississippi Exercise Travel Missouri Exercise Save money Montana Travel Find love Nebraska Exercise Save money Nevada Exercise Save money New Jersey Exercise Find love New Mexico Save money Travel New York Travel more Save money North Carolina Exercise Travel Ohio Travel Exercise Oklahoma Exercise Save money Oregon Save money Exercise Pennsylvania Save Money Travel South Carolina Save Money Exercise South Dakota Travel Exercise Tennessee Exercise Save money Texas Exercise Travel Utah Save money Exercise Vermont Find love Save money Virginia Exercise Save money Washington Save money Exercise West Virginia Exercise Travel Wisconsin Save money New job Wyoming Exercise Save money

