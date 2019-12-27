These are the top New Year’s resolutions in each state, survey says

New Year's Resolutions

2020 is right around the corner and some people are thinking ahead when it comes to setting goals.

Offers.com surveyed 1,000 U.S. consumers to see what New Year’s resolutions people have in mind ahead of the holiday.

“Based on previous years’ results from our New Year’s Resolution surveys, exercising more, saving money and traveling (in that order) remain the Top 3 resolutions for three years running,” the website says.

The overall results are show below.

What are your resolutions going into 2020?

  • Exercise more/lose weight – 36%
  • Save money- 27%
  • Travel – 18%
  • Get a new job/hobby – 8%
  • Find love – 7%
  • Make new friends – 4%

But while there are some common themes among those surveyed, the results were slightly different when examining each state by itself.

The state-by-state results are listed below.

State No. 1 resolution for 2020 No. 2 resolution for 2020
Alabama Exercise Save money
Alaska Make new friends Save money
Arizona Save money Exercise
California Save money Exercise
Colorado Exercise Save money
Connecticut Exercise Travel
Delaware New job Exercise
Florida Save money Exercise
Georgia Exercise Travel
Idaho Exercise New friends
Illinois Exercise Save money
Indiana Exercise Travel
Iowa Save money Exercise
Kansas Exercise Save money
Kentucky Save money New job
Louisiana Exercise Save money
Maine Exercise Save money
Maryland Exercise Save money
Massachusetts Exercise Find love
Michigan Exercise Save money
Minnesota Save money New friends
Mississippi Exercise Travel
Missouri Exercise Save money
Montana Travel Find love
Nebraska Exercise Save money
Nevada Exercise Save money
New Jersey Exercise Find love
New Mexico Save money Travel
New York Travel more Save money
North Carolina Exercise Travel
Ohio Travel Exercise
Oklahoma Exercise Save money
Oregon Save money Exercise
Pennsylvania Save Money Travel
South Carolina Save Money Exercise
South Dakota Travel Exercise
Tennessee Exercise Save money
Texas Exercise Travel
Utah Save money Exercise
Vermont Find love Save money
Virginia Exercise Save money
Washington Save money Exercise
West Virginia Exercise Travel
Wisconsin Save money New job
Wyoming Exercise Save money
