× Salt Lake City will reduce the number of clean cars that can park for free next year by 87%

For years, Salt Lake City has offered free parking to residents who have moved from standard gas-powered cars to cleaner models. And the program has worked — though a little too well in recent years, as more electric cars on the market have resulted in the city losing more parking money than it envisioned.

To counteract that, the city is poised to make it harder to get a “green vehicles” permit by requiring new standards next year that will have the effect of reducing the number of eligible drivers by 87%.